The Russian Supreme Court will consider a claim to exclude the only anti-war party from the State Duma elections

The Russian Supreme Court will consider a claim by the "Rodina" party to exclude the "Yabloko" party from the State Duma elections on August 10, TASS reported, citing the press service of the highest judicial instance in Russia, BTA reports.

"The Supreme Court of Russia has scheduled the consideration of the administrative case to cancel the registration of the federal list of candidates for deputies in the State Duma from the "Yabloko" party for August 10, 2026, at 10 a.m.", according to the same source.

The "Yabloko" party has committed numerous violations of election legislation, including at the stage of nomination and registration, says the lawsuit filed by "Rodina" to remove "Yabloko" from the State Duma elections.

"The administrative defendant has committed numerous violations of election legislation, in particular, the legislation on intellectual property and on countering extremism, each of which leads to the cancellation of the registration of the registered list," says part of the lawsuit.

"Yabloko" is the only party that opposes Moscow's war in Ukraine, Reuters notes. "Rodina" is a small pro-Kremlin nationalist party, whose leader Alexei Zhuravlev told TASS that "Yabloko" is a Western-backed movement aimed at discrediting the elections and Russia itself.

"Yabloko" accused Zhuravlev of defamatory statements and said it would file its own lawsuit to protect its reputation.

"They want to remove us from the elections because we are for peace, while they want to continue the tragedy (of war) indefinitely," Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov wrote on Telegram.

The dominant United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, is expected to win the elections easily, while the other, generally pro-Kremlin parties, are expected to be re-elected. But the authorities are moving to limit voices opposing the war at a time when they argue that Russia must be united in the face of an increasingly hostile West. The Kremlin has said Russia is ready to end the fighting if its terms, which Ukraine sees as tantamount to surrender, are accepted. Boris Nadezhdin, a politician who tried to run for parliament on an anti-war platform, was declared a "foreign agent" last month. He later left Russia.