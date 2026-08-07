Russia attacked seven oil and gas facilities in eastern Ukraine tonight, Ukrainian oil and gas company "Naftogaz" said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

"Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine's oil and gas industry in an attempt to inflict maximum damage to our infrastructure before winter," said Naftogaz Acting Head Serhiy Fedorenko.

The strike was one of the most powerful in recent months against facilities operated by "Ukrnafta" - Ukraine's largest oil company and part of the "Naftogaz" group, a statement said.

It was also reported that critical equipment was damaged as a result of the attack.