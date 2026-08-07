A chase with the police in the capital's Borovo district during an operation against drug distribution. After a chase and resistance, criminalists from the 06th Regional Directorate of the State Security Service detained a man known by the nickname Ventsi "White Negro", BNT reported.

According to information from residents in the area, the arrest was preceded by a tense chase. The man did everything possible to get away from the police officers, resisted and, in his attempt to escape, crashed into police cars.

Despite the resistance, the criminalists managed to neutralize and detain him. Searches were carried out. According to initial data, about 460,000 euros were found in the detained person and in the property he lived in, as well as a significant amount of substances that are believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Almost simultaneously, forensic experts from 05 Regional Directorate of the Internal Affairs Directorate carried out another operation against drug crime. In “Vrazhdebna“ a man nicknamed “Bongo“ was detained, suspected of marijuana production.

During a search of the property, the police came across an equipped drug greenhouse. 88 cannabis plants, two bags of dry herbaceous mass with a total weight of about 3 kilograms, a vacuum bag of marijuana, as well as complete equipment for growing the plants – lighting fixtures, air ducts, fans, irrigation system, fertilizers and other equipment.

Thus, within one day, two operations by the Sofia police ended with two arrests, hundreds of thousands of euros, seized narcotics and a cannabis cultivation base being dismantled.

The work on both cases continues, and the exact type and quantity of the seized substances are yet to be determined.