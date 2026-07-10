Mbappe and Dembele put France through to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup

The reigning world champion France continues the defense of its title after eliminating a tough Morocco team 2-0 in a spectacular quarter-final clash of the 2026 World Cup.

In front of the packed stands of the “Boston Stadium“, the “Roosters“ demonstrated a higher class in the second half and did not allow the “Atlas Lions“ to take revenge for the elimination at the same stage in Qatar in 2022 year.

VAR drama and missed penalty before half-time

The match began under the sign of exceptional security measures – both in the stands and on a technological level. FIFA introduced an unprecedented measure, deploying backup video referees directly at the stadium in case of a breakdown in communication with the central VAR room in Dallas.

The technology came into effect in the 27th minute, when the main referee Facundo Tello awarded a penalty to France after reviewing the situation with VAR. Behind the ball stood the big star Kylian Mbappe, but his shot was reflected by the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, which kept the scoreless until the end of the first half.

Championship shot in 6 minutes

The French picked up the pace after the break and imposed serious pressure. In the 59th minute, Kylian Mbappe avenged his miss, intercepting a pass from Desiree Due for 1:0.

Just six minutes later, in the 65th minute, the intrigue in the match was completely over. Ousmane Dembele took advantage of Mbappe's assist and with a precise shot doubled the lead of the “Roosters“, making the final 2:0.

Match statistics

Possession: France: 48% | Morocco: 52%

France: 48% | Morocco: 52% Total hits: France: 22 | Morocco: 5

France: 22 | Morocco: 5 Outline strokes: France: 9 | Morocco: 1

France: 9 | Morocco: 1 Saves: Mike Magnan (France): 1 | Yacine Bounou (Morocco): 8

Morocco, led by Mohamed Wahbi, fought hard and kept more of the ball, but were unable to overcome the organized defense of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano. Despite the elimination, the North Africans leave the tournament with their heads held high after their convincing run in eliminations. France, for its part, awaits its next opponent on the road to the final.

Post-match remarks: Disappointment and pride

Didier Deschamps, France coach:

“Morocco proved why they are among the best eight in the world. They made the first half very difficult for us, and the missed penalty could have broken a weaker team. I am glad that Kylian (Mbappe) showed character and led the team forward after the break. We achieved our goal, but the hardest part is yet to come. My 14 years in charge of France have taught me that there are no easy matches in a semi-final.“

Mohamed Wahbi, Morocco coach:

„I am extremely proud of the boys. We fought until the last second, but the absence of the injured Ismael Saibari was felt in the front positions. When you play against the world champion, every mistake is punished. France took advantage of its chances in six minutes and that decided the match. Four years ago, Morocco wrote history, and now we have proven that this was not a coincidence, but a constant. The future is bright for this team.“

What lies ahead for France on their way to the final?

In the semifinals in Dallas, the reigning world champions will face the winner of the clash between Spain and Belgium..