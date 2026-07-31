"Red euphoria in Sofia after the drama of "Vasil Levski

The dramatic rematch of the second qualifying round of the Europa League between CSKA and Qarabag ended with a memorable triumph for the Bulgarian team in Sofia.

After another 120 minutes without a goal scored and a total score of 0:0 from both matches, the “army men“ showed nerves of steel from the penalty spot and won 5:4. Here are the main reactions and reviews after the CSKA-Qarabag match from the main actors and the sports community.

Statements from the sports and technical staffs

Hristo Yanev (CSKA head coach): “We showed an indomitable spirit and character from the first to the last minute. We knew that Qarabag was an extremely dangerous and combative team, but our guys gave it their all and deserved this success. Lapukhov's interventions in overtime and on penalties saved us. We are looking at the next opponent.“

“We showed an indomitable spirit and character from the first to the last minute. We knew that Qarabag was an extremely dangerous and combative team, but our guys gave it their all and deserved this success. Lapukhov's interventions in overtime and on penalties saved us. We are looking at the next opponent.“ Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabag head coach): “Football is sometimes cruel. We controlled parts of the match, but the mistakes in overtime cost us dearly. CSKA defended in an organized manner. Now we need to quickly adjust for the Conference League qualifiers.“

Comments from the players on the pitch

Fyodor Lapukhov (goalkeeper and hero for CSKA): “I just did my job. I'm glad I helped the team with the three saves at the end of overtime and with the penalty kick. This victory is for the incredible fans who supported us in the stands of the National Stadium.“

“I just did my job. I'm glad I helped the team with the three saves at the end of overtime and with the penalty kick. This victory is for the incredible fans who supported us in the stands of the National Stadium.“ Ioannis Pitas (CSKA striker): “It was an exhausting 120-minute battle all over the pitch. The important thing is that we were flawless in the penalties and we continue to dream in Europe.“

Media and legend reactions

Media response: Leading Bulgarian sports publications, including Gong.bg and Sportal.bg, define the evening as a “memorable and pathetic battle to the last breath“. Journalists emphasize CSKA's tactical maturity and the incredible drama in the penalty shootout.

Leading Bulgarian sports publications, including Gong.bg and Sportal.bg, define the evening as a “memorable and pathetic battle to the last breath“. Journalists emphasize CSKA's tactical maturity and the incredible drama in the penalty shootout. Legends in the stands: The match was watched live by legend Hristo Stoichkov, who took a seat in sector “A“ to give his personal support to the “reds“. His presence further inspired the fans and players.

In the third qualifying round of the Europa League, CSKA will face Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv, while Qarabag continues its European campaign in the lower-tier tournament against Swiss St. Gallen.