In a few days, CSKA will face the oldest and most successful Israeli football club - Maccabi Tel Aviv, in an intriguing match from the Europa League tournament.

The match attracts great attention not only because of the sporting and technical qualities of both teams, but also because of the specific circumstances surrounding the visiting team. Here are the most important and interesting facts you need to know about the Israeli giant:

History and successes on the international and domestic stage

Founded in 1906, Maccabi Tel Aviv is the most titled club in its country. The team holds the records for the most Israeli titles and State Cups won.

On the international stage, the “yellows“ have a rich business card, including participation in the group stage of the Champions League and the elimination stages of the Europa League and the Conference League in recent years. The team is a regular participant in European club tournaments, which brings it a serious coefficient and experience in such clashes.

Owner, budget and maintenance

The football club is owned by Canadian billionaire and real estate magnate Mitchell Goldhar, who acquired control of the team in 2009. Goldhar, known for bringing the Walmart chain to Canada, provides financial stability and a high budget for the region's standards. The club operates with an annual budget exceeding 20-25 million euros, which allows it to attract expensive foreigners and the best local talents.

(Note: Often confused with basketball team Maccabi Tel Aviv, where the Recanati family took full control in July 2026 for $50 million, the soccer club remains solely under Goldhar's management.)

The Biggest Stars: Past and Present

In the past: Among the emblematic names in the club's history are legends such as Eran Zahavi (one of Israel's top scorers), Avi Nimni and Giora Spiegel.

Among the emblematic names in the club's history are legends such as Eran Zahavi (one of Israel's top scorers), Avi Nimni and Giora Spiegel. Today: The current squad, led by Scottish manager Kenny Miller (appointed for the 2026/27 season), features players such as international Dor Peretz, Dutch defender Tyrese Asante (valued at €2.7 million) and winger Osher Davida. The total market value of the squad exceeds €20 million.

Fanfare and political context

Maccabi's official home is the “Bloomfield“ stadium in Tel Aviv with a capacity of nearly 30,000 seats. The team's fans are organized into the powerful ultras faction “Maccabi Fanatics“. However, the team's fans often find themselves at the epicenter of serious political scandals. According to reports from organizations such as “Kick It Out Israel“, Maccabi's fan base is considered one of the most radical in the country, with dozens of nationalist and anti-Arab chants regularly recorded during local league matches.

The political situation surrounding the team is extremely complicated:

Home matches at neutral venues: Due to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, UEFA does not allow matches to be held in Israel for security reasons. Maccabi Tel Aviv is forced to play its home matches in European tournaments in neutral stadiums (most often in Serbia or Hungary) and often in front of empty stands.

Due to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, UEFA does not allow matches to be held in Israel for security reasons. Maccabi Tel Aviv is forced to play its home matches in European tournaments in neutral stadiums (most often in Serbia or Hungary) and often in front of empty stands. Problems with away games in Europe: After the mass riots and clashes in Amsterdam at the end of 2024, a number of European cities are imposing strict restrictions on Israeli fans. Last season, there was an unprecedented case in which the English authorities (West Midlands) banned Maccabi supporters from the match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, which sparked debates even at the level of the British parliament and prime minister.

The clash between CSKA and the Israeli colossus promises to be a tactical match on the field, but the security measures surrounding the event remain at the highest level of seriousness.