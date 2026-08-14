Blenghini takes over Milan! He will also lead Bulgaria until 2028.

The head coach of the men's national volleyball team of Bulgaria Gianlorenzo Blenghini is officially the new coach of the Italian women's grand Noumia Vero Volley (Milan) for the 2026/2027 season. The Italian club officially announced the news on its social media, confirming earlier rumors about the specialist's return to club volleyball. Blengini will succeed Stefano Lavarini, whose dismissal was announced earlier today and is expected to take over at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

A double commitment for the Italian specialist

The appointment of Gianlorenzo Blengini in Milan will not affect his work with the Bulgarian national team. Just a few days ago, on August 11, 2026, the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation extended the Italian's contract until 2028, giving him explicit permission to combine the two positions.

This will be a completely new experience for Blenghini, as for the first time in his rich and 11-trophy career he is in charge of a women's team. His assistants in the Milan headquarters will be the familiar names Massimo Caponeri and Nicola Daldello, while Paolo Perrone will act as a scout. The Italian will join his club team immediately after the end of the European Men's Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley 2026).

What did Gianlorenzo Blenghini say?

In an official video message released by the press center of Noumia Vero Volley (Milan), the coach expressed his ambitions:

„I am very happy to announce that I am the new head coach of Noumia Vero Volley (Milan). I thank the owners for this great opportunity and the trust in me. A long season is ahead, full of new motivation and great challenges, but I am sure that our girls will perform at the top.“

Blenghini's main long-term goal with Bulgaria remains unchanged – ranking Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games