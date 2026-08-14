The owners of the English giant Liverpool – Fenway Sports Group (FSG) – have officially confirmed the achievement of a final agreement for the sale of a minority stake in the club. The buyer is the powerful investment consortium „1892 Holdings“, in which the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos. The news was announced in an official statement by the American owners on Friday evening, August 14, 2026.

According to authoritative world media, the deal amounts to about 1.5 billion pounds (nearly $2 billion). This puts the 20-time English champion's total worth at over $7 billion. The American company FSG, which acquired the “Reds“ in 2010 for a modest 300 million pounds, retains full majority control and operational management of “Anfield“.

Who is part of the mega-consortium?

The new investor syndicate brings together some of the richest people on the planet. At the head of “1892 Holdings“ is the British-Indian entrepreneur Amit Bhatia. He is the former chairman of Queens Park Rangers and the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Bhatia will take over as vice-chairman of Liverpool and join the extended board of directors.

The technology billionaire Jeff Bezos participated in the deal as a lead investor through the “K5 Sports“ fund. According to sources of Reuters (www.reuters.com), Bezos will not have an official seat on the club's board of directors. The seat there will be taken by Brian Baum from the same fund. The consortium is also joined by the company “EE Capital“, which manages the assets of the Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and his wife Elaine, who also joins the board.

What's next for Liverpool in the transfer market?

Despite the colossal wealth of the new partners, fans should not expect any immediate transfer bombs. As the British publication notes The Independent (www.independent.co.uk), UEFA and the Premier League's financial sustainability rules tie spending to the club's direct revenue. However, the investment will support FSG's long-term strategy, after the club invested over £500m in new players in the last year.

The new manager of the Merseysiders Andoni Iraola will rely on greater commercial stability and brand growth in the US and Asia. Liverpool begin the new Premier League season on August 23 with an away match against Newcastle.

“This partnership brings together experts from the world of business and technology. We are delighted that Amit Bhatia and the consortium share our long-term development philosophy“, said FSG president Mike Gordon to the Merseyside club website. The deal is subject to final approval from the Premier League's regulatory authorities.