Nightmare news in the Borussia Dortmund camp

Borussia Dortmund fears that midfielder Yannis Constantelias may have suffered a serious knee injury in the Bundesliga opener against Hamburger SV on Saturday, which ended in a 2-0 victory, BTA reported.

The 23-year-old Greek shone on his debut, scoring the second goal just before half-time. But he fell to the field, clutching his knee in the second half and had to be substituted.

„I am very saddened by what happened to Constantelias. "We have to wait for the diagnosis tomorrow, but it doesn't sound very good, given what the doctor told me," Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told Sky yesterday.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund beat Hamburger SV 2-0 at the “Signal Iduna Park“ in a match from the first round of the German football championship.

Serou Girassi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 9th minute with an excellent finishing shot after an assist from Konstantinos Karetsas. At the end of the first half, Yannis Constantelias doubled the lead for the “yellow-blacks“ after a pass from Maximilian Bayer and a subsequent rebound. In the second half, the scorer Constantelias was forced off the field with a knee injury. In the 76th minute, substitute Samuele Inacio received a straight red card, but Borussia Dortmund held on for the win.