The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a large-scale report on the territorial gains of its forces. According to official data from Moscow, since the beginning of the year The Russian Armed Forces have established control over more than 5,300 square kilometers and a total of 220 settlements on the front in Ukraine. The Kremlin's military command reports that the pace of the Russian offensive has increased significantly in recent weeks.

In parallel with the offensive on Ukrainian territory, the border regions of Russia remain under unprecedented fire. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have carried out massive attacks on border infrastructure, in which two civilians killed, 12 others injured in Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Massive shelling over Belgorod: Over 150 strikes in 24 hours

The situation in Belgorod region remains extremely critical. Local authorities reported that The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked the region more than 150 times in just one day, using artillery shells, mortars and dozens of kamikaze drones.

In the series of strikes in the Belgorod region one person died, and 12 civilians were seriously injured and hospitalized. Numerous residential buildings, commercial establishments and private cars were hit in several border areas. Rescue teams continue to clear the debris and restore the interrupted power supply.

Victim also in Kursk region

Tensions do not subside in the neighboring Kursk region, where heavy clashes continue. With another wave of Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks in the region one civilian was killed. The regional administration called on residents of border settlements to strictly follow safety instructions and use shelters when a missile threat is announced.

Military analysts point out that the increased strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory are an attempt to stretch Moscow's logistical lines and slow down the Russian pressure in Donbas.

The current chronology of events on both sides of the front line is regularly updated in the bulletins of the Russian state agency TASS (https://tass.ru) and the international news network Reuters (reuters.com).

Sources: Interfax, Russian Ministry of Defense