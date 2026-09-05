Formula 1 introduces special measures due to heat in Monza

The heat has become an additional test for Formula 1 drivers ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The International Automobile Federation has declared a special “heat hazard“ for the race due to temperatures expected to exceed 31 degrees Celsius, Reuters reports. This is the second such case this season after the Austrian Grand Prix. When a high temperature threat is declared, teams must equip their cars with a driver cooling system. Among the options is a special cooling vest that uses a liquid to regulate body temperature.

However, drivers will not be obliged to use the system. If any of them choose not to do so, their car will have to receive additional ballast, as the cooling equipment has its own weight.

The conditions in Monza will also be particularly interesting because of the battle for the title. 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli enters his home race as the leader in the general classification, while his teammate George Russell needs a strong result to close his 59-point gap.