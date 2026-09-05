Stuttgart thrashed Cologne

Stuttgart secured a convincing 4–1 victory over Cologne in their home match in the second round of the Bundesliga. The win was the team’s first of the 2026/27 season, and their unbeaten run against this opponent has now reached eight consecutive matches, reports BTA. Following their 1–5 defeat to Bayern Munich on the opening day, Stuttgart quickly found a way back to winning ways. The hosts took almost a half to open the scoring, but after the break they finally broke their opponents down.



Bilal El Hanous (pictured) put Stuttgart ahead in the 39th minute. Shortly after the hour mark, Grisha Prömel doubled the hosts’ lead, putting Cologne in a very difficult position.

In the 75th minute, Ermedin Demirović made it 3–0. The Bosnian striker found the net at a time when Stuttgart were already in complete control of the match.



Cologne did, however, manage to pull one back. Marius Bültner found the net in the 81st minute to make it 1–3, but the visitors had no time for more. In the final minute of normal time, Josha Wagnmann put the game beyond doubt with a fourth goal for Stuttgart.