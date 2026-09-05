Lamine Yamal in doubt for Valencia

Lamine Yamal remains a doubt for Barcelona's upcoming away game against Valencia. The Spanish international missed the Catalans' last training session and was preparing individually due to pain related to an injury. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick announced that the final decision on the 19-year-old striker's participation will be made immediately before the match. Yamal has travelled with the team, but it is still unclear whether he will start the match or be rested.

„He is training separately. He is fine and will travel, but we will see. He had pain from an injury and is training separately, but he says he is fine and can play tomorrow. We will decide. I don't know if he will rest or not. He wants to play. He doesn't like training separately. He is in very good shape. His mentality and morale have improved. In our last match he was exceptional“, Flick told the media, quoted by BTA.

Barcelona started the season with three wins and will aim to continue their successful series against Valencia. The Catalans also received an additional incentive from the loss of Real Madrid, who lost 0:1 on their visit to Betis.

However, the German specialist does not believe that the result of the main competitor should change the approach of his team. “This is football, anything can happen. Real Madrid played well and created many chances to win the match. The important thing for us is to focus on ourselves. It will not be easy to play in the hot weather, but we cannot make excuses for that. Away games at Mestalla have never been easy. We want to win and we know that it will not be easy“, said Flick.