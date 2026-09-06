Atlanta United scored and missed a penalty for 2:2 with Inter Miami

Inter Miami and Atlanta United finished 2:2 in a duel from the regular season of Major League Soccer. The draw prevented the star team from Florida from reducing its gap to the leader in the Eastern Conference Nashville, which remains 10 points ahead, reported Sportal.bg. The match started with a serious delay due to bad weather conditions. Instead of 2:30 Bulgarian time, the first referee's signal sounded at 4:05. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez started as starters for Inter Miami, and the Argentine superstar again had a decisive contribution for his team. The starting lineup also included new signing Casemiro and former Atletico Madrid player Rodrigo de Paul.

The hosts took the lead in the 32nd minute. Messi found Casemiro, who converted to make it 1-0. It was the Brazilian's second goal since joining Inter Miami, while Messi had a goal in his fifth consecutive game. Atlanta United responded quickly and just three minutes later Miguel Almiron restored parity.

Although both teams looked set to retire at half-time at 1-1, Luis Suarez had the final say. The Uruguayan scored in the first minute of added time in the first half, his 12th goal in Major League Soccer in 2026.

After the break, Atlanta had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot, but Almiron failed to take advantage of the penalty kick. The visitors still managed to score a second goal late in the match. In the 87th minute, Atlanta was awarded another penalty, and this time Briel Embolo scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-2. Thus, Inter Miami missed the opportunity to win the three points, despite twice leading the score.