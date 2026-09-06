Audrey Vero beats Femke Boll in spectacular 800m final in Brussels

Audrey Vero continued her impressive season with a victory in the women's 800m at the Diamond League finals in Brussels. The Swiss finished in 1:54.75 minutes, a tournament record, and overtook Dutchwoman Femke Boll-Brøders, who clocked 1:54.81, BTA reported, citing Reuters. The 22-year-old Vero showed excellent form and managed to hold off Boll's attack in the closing meters. The Dutchwoman, a two-time world champion in the 400m hurdles, moved up to the 800m in February.

“I went out and had fun, which was something I definitely wanted to do during the last Diamond League of the year“, Vero said, as quoted by Reuters.

“I felt Femke pushing me the whole race and that definitely pushed me not to slow down. Her presence is a big motivation for me to stay alert next year“, the Swiss added.

In the men's race, Kenneth Bednarek won the 200m in a world-best time of the season – 19.62 seconds. The American triumphed despite the cold weather and admitted that he was happy with his performance.

“I'm definitely happy with this result. To win in these cold conditions and a little sick... I couldn't ask for more," Bednarek said.

The 27-year-old sprinter is looking forward to an even stronger performance at the upcoming World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

Masai Russell won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.20 seconds. The American, who broke the world record in the event with 12.09 seconds nine days ago, edged out Devin Charlton of the Bahamas, who finished in 12.33 seconds.

“Another win! I feel very blessed and grateful to keep collecting them. "Titles are the most important thing: when you're competing for victory, time takes care of itself," Russell said.

Brazilian Alisson dos Santos won the men's 400m hurdles in 46.70 seconds. He left behind three-time world champion and former world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway.

Birhanu Balev of Bahrain triumphed in the men's 5000m with a world-best time of the season - 12:45.70 minutes.

In the women's 1500m, Poland's Claudia Kazimierzka also recorded a world-leading time of the season - 3:54.05 minutes. Particularly impressive was the performance in the final, in which a total of eight competitors broke the four-minute mark.

“I was completely focused on the competition and on being Claudia the whole time. I hadn't won anything this year and I wanted to finally win again. The result surprised me as much as everyone else“, commented Kazimierzka.

In the men's shot put, Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica won with 23.08 meters - the best in the world this season.

“The 23-meter line is a badge of honor for any shot putter. There are still many things I can improve on... The world record (23.56) is definitely an ambition“, said Campbell.

The finals in Brussels brought together the best athletes in the individual disciplines after the 14 tournaments of the Diamond League season.

Source: BTA