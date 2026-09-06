Real Madrid have a huge personnel problem ahead of the clash with Inter

Real Madrid have a serious problem just days before the big clash with Inter in the Champions League. The Spanish giants will host the Italian champions on Tuesday, but Jose Mourinho is facing a serious personnel crisis in the middle of the pitch. The situation became even more unpleasant after the 0-1 defeat by Real Betis. Madrid lost their first match of the season, and at the same time Mourinho must look for a solution to a serious problem with the available midfielders.

According to the Spanish AS, only Federico Valverde is currently available. Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga are suspended for the match with Inter, while Aurelien Chouameny is out with an injury.

This leaves Mourinho with the need to improvise. Among the possible solutions is to move Jude Bellingham back into midfield. However, the Englishman has established himself in a more offensive role in recent seasons and his possible move would change the structure of the entire team.

Another option is to use Trent Alexander-Arnold more centrally, while young Dean Heusen is also seen as a player who can help if needed. AS also points to young Jorge Sestero as a possibility due to the personnel situation.

The problems are not limited to midfield. Rodrigo, Endric, Raul Asensio and Thibaut are also on the list of absentees, but the most serious question facing Mourinho is how he will arrange the center of the field against Inter. According to the current lists, Chuamenyi has a muscle injury, and Endric and Asensio are also among the injured.