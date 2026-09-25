Nike has canceled an ad with Karim Benzema because of his past

Nike has stopped preparing an ad with former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, reports “The Athletic”. According to the information, the American company made the decision after studying the 38-year-old striker's past and determined that he did not meet the values with which the brand wants to be associated. Nike confirmed the termination of the project, specifying that it is not part of a broader partnership between the company and Benzema.

“This project does not reflect a broader relationship between the athlete and Nike. We regret that the conversations have reached this point“, said the American giant. The company did not specify the specific reasons for its decision, but Benzema's past includes one of the biggest scandals of his career – the case of blackmailing his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

In 2021, Benzema was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros. The case also saw the striker removed from the France national team by Didier Deschamps for a period of five years.