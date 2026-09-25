Rodri named the Barcelona star who surprised him the most

Rodri named Rafinha as the Barcelona player who has impressed and surprised him the most since his arrival at the “Camp Nou“. The Spanish midfielder joined the Catalans in the summer, and the Brazilian has already become one of the team's big stars. Rafinha started the season in impressive fashion after Hansi Flick entrusted him with the captain's armband and turned him into the main blade of the attack.

The Brazilian now has 17 direct goal appearances in just eight games, after being moved from the wing to the position of central striker. It is this change that has impressed Rodri the most. In an interview with “COPE” the Spaniard recounted a conversation between the two, in which Rafinha admitted to him that he didn't like his new position at first.

“Rafinha is the player who surprised me the most. I said to him: “You were a winger at Leeds! Now you like playing as a No.9, don't you?“ And he replied: “I didn't like it at first, but now I love it“, Rodri revealed.