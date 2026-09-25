Nations League: Netherlands equalise with Germany in 92nd minute in Amsterdam

The Netherlands and Germany drew 1-1 in Amsterdam in their opening Group 2 match in League A of the Nations League. The match was played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with the hosts equalising with a goal in the 92nd minute.

The Netherlands were the first to put the ball in the net. In the 12th minute, Tijani Reinders crossed from a corner and Virgil van Dijk blocked the ball. However, the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for a foul by Brian Broby on German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Germany took the lead in the 33rd minute. Joshua Kimmich passed to Philipp Troj from the right, followed by a sharp pass to Kevin Schaade, and after his blocking, the ball fell to Felix Nmecha. The midfielder shot from close range and opened the scoring.

The first half was also marked by two forced substitutions. Kai Havertz left the field in the 30th minute due to an injury and was replaced by Younes Ebnutalib. Later, Brian Broby suffered a sprain and gave way to Mech Merdink.

After the break, the Netherlands increased the pressure. Ter Stegen made six saves, and once the post helped the German team maintain their lead.

The equalizer came in added time. Debutant Ruben van Bommel took the ball, advanced and crossed to Cody Gakpo, who with a shot from the air made the final 1:1. The match was reported by “Focus“.

Sources: Focus