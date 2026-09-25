Inter are already looking for a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu

Inter are already preparing an option for their midfield in case of a possible parting with Hakan Calhanoglu. The Milan club has not yet made serious progress in negotiations for a new contract with the Turkish midfielder, and the interest from clubs in Turkey continues to create additional uncertainty about his future. According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport” Inter are closely monitoring the development of Alessandro Romano from Cagliari.

The young midfielder has made a good impression in the first five rounds of Serie A and has already come into the sights of the “Nerazzurri“. The club sees him as a suitable profile for the future of the midfield. However, the situation with Calhanoglu remains completely open. The Turk could sign a new contract and continue his career at the “San Siro“, but it is not excluded that he will leave. Inter are still considering the various options, while interest in Romano could increase in the coming months.

“The Nerazzurri“ are gradually moving towards rejuvenating the midfield. It was with this idea that the club attracted Curtis Jones and brought back Aleksandar Stankovic from Bruges. Romano also fits the profile sought, and in addition to his qualities, he also has the advantage of playing in a 3-5-2 formation, which is also used by Inter.