Manchester City: There are still people who want to undermine the rise of our club

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said that "nothing has changed" and "our confidence and determination to prove the club's innocence is as strong as it was when it started". On Friday, it was reported that the "sky blues" had been found guilty of all but one of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League in February 2023. These charges have always been strongly denied by the club.

On Saturday afternoon, Al Mubarak addressed fans via social media, saying: "Although many have rushed to their own conclusions and there is so much noise around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and emerged victorious. There are still those who want to undermine the rise of our club. We will not give them that opportunity. Exciting times lie ahead after the international break. In two weeks we travel to Anfield and then host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at the Etihad - moments that give us the opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family. Thank you, as always, for your continued support."

The statement followed an earlier appeal from Al Mubarak to the supporters, which said: "I have been part of this club for 18 years. I have been privileged to stand shoulder to shoulder with you at the Etihad, at Wembley and in Istanbul. This club is important to me, and you have shown me and told me many times how important Manchester City is to you. That is why I am writing to you today. Following the media reports on Friday, many of you will have spent the evening answering questions and messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here is what I have said to my family: The Premier League process has a long way to go, and our confidence and determination to prove the club’s innocence is as strong as it was when it first started. There is so much I would like to share with you so that you understand why we are so confident in our position. The strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means that I cannot do so at this time. Even this letter has undergone several legal checks to ensure it complies with the requirements. Please read carefully the statement we made on Friday, as well as the one we published in February 2023. Every word counts and is true."