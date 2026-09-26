Finland won the bronze medals at the European Volleyball Championship

Finland won the third place at the European Volleyball Championship for men. In the bronze medal match, the Finns defeated the Slovenian team 3:0 (25:23, 25:20, 29:27).

"Suomi" triumphed after the first and second games, without giving the Slovenians a serious chance, who had the opportunity to stay in the match after the third part. In it, the score moved point for point, but Finland managed to win dramatically with 29:27.

Finland's superiority in the match, which lasted only 98 minutes, was in attack and blocking. Noah Martila scored 19 points for the winners, while Rok Možić scored 15 for Slovenia.

Finland won the title for the first time in history and qualified for the top three of the European Championship.

The title match between European champion Poland and Olympic champion France is later tonight.

The championship is co-hosted by Italy, Bulgaria, Romania and Finland, and the final four matches are in Milan.