Mbappe hyperextends left knee

France forward Kylian Mbappe has hyperextended his left knee, his club Real Madrid announced on Saturday.

The goal-scorer has already left the France camp after being forced off in the 1-0 win over Turkey in a Nations League match on Friday night. The 27-year-old received medical attention after scoring against the Turks and briefly returned to the pitch, but a few minutes later it became clear that he could not continue. This necessitated a forced substitution, made by the "Roosters" coach Zinedine Zidane in the 58th minute of the match.

"Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid medical team, he has been diagnosed with hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee", the 15-time European club champion said in a statement.

The French Football Federation initially announced that Mbappe had a hamstring injury and had returned to Madrid for further tests.

Real Madrid's next match in the Primera Division is against Villarreal on October 10.