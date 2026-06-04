ChatGPT reaches one billion active users in record time

The digital universe witnessed an unprecedented triumph after software sensation ChatGPT officially broke all existing records for mass adoption of a consumer app. According to the latest market analysis by the Sensor Tower agency, cited by Reuters, the revolutionary chatbot from OpenAI took just over three years from its market premiere in the fall of 2022 to cross the psychological threshold of one billion monthly active users. Such a speed of evolution leaves digital titans like Google Maps, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube far behind, solidifying the dominance of artificial intelligence in modern everyday life.

Despite its mind-blowing triumph, however, the market leader has no time for complacency, as the competition on its heels is becoming increasingly aggressive. The study captures an interesting anomaly in user behavior in the first quarter of the year: Internet users who installed the alternative platform Anthropic Claude reduced their time interacting with ChatGPT by nearly 5% in the first month. This clearly shows that the audience is dynamic and inclined to migrate in search of more effective technological solutions as soon as they appear on the horizon.

At the moment, Anthropic Claude can boast a more modest global audience of 56 million monthly active users, but the pace at which the distance to the leader is melting is downright frightening. While ChatGPT's user base is recording a stable annual growth of 62%, Anthropic Claude's indicators are literally flying into space with growth of a mind-boggling 640% on an annual basis. This dynamic is exacerbating the rivalry to the limit not only on a technological but also on a corporate level.

However, the real titanic clash is yet to come and its arena will be the financial podium of Wall Street. It has now been officially confirmed across the ocean that Anthropic has taken a decisive first step towards its initial public offering (IPO), submitting confidential documents for review to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. OpenAI's headquarters in San Francisco is also not going to be left behind in this financial race, feverishly preparing its own IPO later this year. This duel to attract investor capital promises to become one of the greatest economic battles in the history of high technology.