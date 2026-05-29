BMW recalls new iX3 due to risk of electric shock

The German premium giant BMW is taking preventive security measures, announcing an extraordinary service campaign for the new generation of the iX3 electric crossover. Based on the revolutionary Neue Klasse architecture, the model is facing a software and hardware issue in the energy management module, which necessitated the urgent intervention of Bavarian engineers.

Exactly 145 units that rolled off the assembly line between November 25, 2025 and February 20, 2026 are affected by the service campaign. On its home soil in Germany, the affected units are only 28, but the Munich-based automaker prefers to blow cold air when it comes to the reputation of its most important technology platform.

At the epicenter of the headaches turned out to be the so-called “comfort charging electronics“, known in the industry as the on-board charger (OBC). This vital node is responsible for transforming alternating current (AC) from the household network or public slow stations into direct current (DC), which fills the battery under the floor. Although the Neue Klasse relies on a brutal 800-volt architecture with the ability to handle the monstrous 400 kW at fast stations, the defect lies precisely in the standard charging module.

Opal! It turns out that due to a manufacturing defect, under specific circumstances it is possible to generate dangerous electrical voltage on the metal body of the car itself while it is plugged into the socket. BMW hastened to reassure the public that the likelihood of such an anomaly is negligible and so far there has been no recorded incident, injury or material damage. However, the risk of an unpleasant electric shock when touching the body during a session is completely real on paper.

Instead of covering up the situation with superficial software updates “over the air“ or temporary cosmetic repairs, the brand is taking a mature and radical approach. All vehicles from the risky batch will receive a brand new on-board charger at official service stations. In addition, the Bavarians have put the brakes on all pending deliveries at dealerships. The cars from the warehouses will reach their owners only after they have undergone a thorough inspection and replacement of the defective component.

The campaign is registered under the number 16565R in the registers of the German Federal Automobile Office (KBA), and BMW's internal factory code for the campaign is 0061750900. The affected owners of the new iX3 will be contacted personally by dealers or through an official notification from the state authorities.

In truth, such childhood illnesses in the first batches of completely new and previously unknown technological platforms are something completely normal for the modern automotive industry. The commendable thing in this case is that the problem was caught in time during BMW's internal routine quality checks, before it led to unpleasant experiences on the roads.