Rashkov on the illegal city near Varna: Large-scale criminal activity, hundreds of millions of euros were thrown there

After the scandal with the illegal "city" near Varna, Boyko Rashkov dropped a political bombshell - according to him, institutions and party interests have been covering up the scheme for years.

How the scheme near Varna worked

"This is a huge scandal in the largest city on our Black Sea coast. It is unlikely that a secret city has emerged for some military reasons. This happened with the knowledge of almost all competent institutions in the country," said the MP from "We Continue the Change" to Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, someone interested in this construction signed a declaration before a notary, on the basis of which certificates of tolerance for the property were issued.

"Suddenly, there were 104 of these documents. This is a large-scale, documented, criminal activity", the MP emphasized in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

Where were the SANS, the prosecutor's office and the construction control?

Rashkov reported that at the end of last year, a parliamentary committee submitted an item 11 times to hear the interim chairman of SANS, Denyu Denev, to explain what the organization is.

"The people's representatives, together with GERB and "DPS-New Beginning", blocked the hearing of the chairman of SANS on this issue alone. Apparently, there was information hidden that suggests the connections of these parties with this group. Expensive buildings are being built there, 104 buildings. It is alleged that hundreds of millions of euros have been thrown there. This terrain has become a money laundering facility," explained the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, a report on the case was prepared by the State Security Agency and sent to Rumen Radev, Rosen Zhelyazkov and Natalia Kiselova.

"The report was received by Kiselova, we have not heard anything from the other two. This report has not even become known to the Commission for Control over the Security Services. I asked for information today. It turned out that Ms. Kiselova signed the resolution, it is almost as if it is only for her consumption. Ms. Dotsova should provide us with an opportunity to look at what is written in this report. Then we will explain the strange behavior of GERB, DPS, ITN and DPS, "said Rashkov.

According to the MP, just as an illegal city emerges in the Varna region and everyone keeps quiet, so too here politicians are hiding a report from SANS.

The role of Oleg Nevzorov and Blagomir Kotsev

Denev has not taken any action on the signals sent by Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, Rashkov believes.

According to him, the Ukrainian Oleg Nevzorov poses a danger to our national security, but the cancellation of the administrative act for "his expulsion" speaks of ignoring this danger and giving priority to a foreign citizen being included in a trial against Mayor Kotsev.

The builder of this illegal city also performed procedural functions to prove Kotsev's guilt, Rashkov pointed out.

Should we expect a reaction from the prosecutor's office?

"Sarafov is no longer a factor, but Ms. Stefanova and the Supreme Court of Cassation owe the public an explanation on what the prosecutor's office in Varna did in the case. Perhaps these constructions would have been stopped," the PP MP believes.

Rashkov added that this is not a case that started with Kotsev's mayoralty. Foreign citizens are building illegal cities undisturbed in our country. the guest insisted.

The action against the mayor of Kardzhali

"There is a pre-trial proceeding related to the activities of the mayor Erol Mumun. I heard how the police took him to the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Did he show political impudence when, during the elections, when there was evidence that a person had sold votes, he went to interfere in the executive authorities", commented the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, Mumun is a rather controversial person.

"Let the investigators and prosecutors in Kardzhali do their job. He does not see any playing with the ethnic card in this case,", Rashkov said.

The leader of the MRF is protecting his cadres, and Mumun is one of his loyal people, he explained.