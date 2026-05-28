Formula 1 is about to be brought directly to the garages of a select few millionaires

This is possible thanks to the Austrian giant Red Bull, which is finishing work on its most radical off-track project yet. The Red Bull RB17 extreme track machine is entering the final stretch of its development, promising mere mortals - as long as they have colossal bank accounts - dynamics and sensations that have previously been available only to professional racers.

The backbone of this engineering monster was designed by the brilliant aerodynamic guru Adrian Newey, whose intellect is behind the historic triumphs of Williams, McLaren and Red Bull in the world championship. The company's camp assures that their creation will overshadow even the current cars on the grid in terms of speed. An example is the legendary Belgian Spa-Francorchamps track, where the hypercar is expected to complete a lap in a dizzying 1 minute and 38 seconds.

Under the carbon hood of the car screams a brutal 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, designed by the luminaries of Cosworth. The engine develops 1,000 horsepower and is capable of spinning up to a cosmic 15,000 revolutions per minute. A compact 200 horsepower electric motor has been added to this gasoline symphony, which, in addition to additional traction, also takes on the function of reverse gear. All power is transmitted to the rear axle via a high-tech sequential gearbox with Xtrac components.

Thanks to the radical diet and carbon fiber monocoque, the weight of the car has been reduced to a symbolic 900 kg. This combination guarantees catapulting from a standstill to 100 km/h in a matter of moments – under 3 seconds, and the maximum speed easily exceeds the 350 km/h mark. The complex aerodynamics of the body and the tunnels under it generate a phenomenal 1700 kg of downforce, which literally glues the car to the asphalt in the turns. Inside the spartan cockpit, there is no fashionable digitalization. The designers have discarded the huge screens, replacing them with classic physical switches and a harsh racing configuration that requires full concentration from the pilot.

The production line of the limited jewel is based in Milton Keynes, England, and the first finished copies will be delivered to their owners in 2027. Only 50 units of this track beast will be assembled, each with a starting price of about 6.7 million dollars. It should be noted that the entire print run was sold out within hours even before the official appearance of the first real prototypes.