The scientific world is facing a real revolution in energy storage, thanks to a joint development between scientists from the City University of Hong Kong and the Southern University of Science and Technology in China. The researchers managed to create a new type of water battery that has such phenomenal durability that it can practically outlast generations. The innovative device has successfully gone through a mind-boggling 120,000 charge and discharge cycles during laboratory tests without demonstrating fatigue or a serious breakdown in capacity.

The scale of this discovery is best seen through the dry statistics of the energy sector. If this new type of battery is implemented in large industrial networks for green energy storage, where devices are charged on average once a day, it could function without problems for nearly three centuries. The secret behind this perpetual motion machine in the world of batteries lies in the complete rejection of traditional and highly corrosive metals. Instead, the team has relied on specially synthesized organic polymers with an extremely stable and strong three-dimensional structure resembling a honeycomb.

The biggest headache with classic water batteries has always been the chemical decomposition of the liquid, which leads to rapid wear and the risk of leakage of acidic or alkaline compounds. However, Chinese scientists have circumvented this problem in an ingenious way by using a completely neutral electrolyte with a pH of 7.0. The liquid is made up of completely harmless magnesium and calcium salts, and its chemical composition is so pure and environmentally friendly that its creators compare it to the brine (brine extract) used in traditional home tofu production.

Of course, the road to mass commercialization will not be covered in a day, as the technology still faces some serious engineering compromises. The main disadvantages of water batteries remain their lower energy density compared to the widely used lithium-ion analogues, which means that they take up significantly more physical space. This makes them completely unsuitable for smartphones or compact electric cars. On the other hand, in the field of renewable energy plants, substances for solar parks and wind turbines, where weight and volume are not a decisive factor, this ecological and eternal "tofu component" promises to change the rules of the game once and for all.