Drone hits residential building in Romanian city of Galati, two injured, 70 evacuated

A drone crashed into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people, the Romanian emergency response service said.

The city is located on the border with Ukraine's Odessa region, Agerpres reports.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on May 29. The drone crashed into the roof of the building, causing an explosion and setting fire to an apartment on the 10th floor. The fire was quickly extinguished. Approximately 70 people were evacuated due to the incident.

According to the Romanian Department of Emergency Situations, two people were hospitalized with minor injuries. Authorities have prepared a temporary shelter for residents.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense said the incident occurred amid a Russian attack on the Odessa region. One of the drones, the ministry said, crossed the Romanian border and was tracked by radar to the southern district of Galati, where it crashed on the roof of a residential building.

Two F-16 fighter jets from Fetești air base were sent to the combat zone to intercept the aircraft, accompanied by a military helicopter.