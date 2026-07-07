British scientists have taught robots to feel with their fingers using a simple webcam

The world of robotics is on the verge of a real breakthrough in sensory perception. While modern machines have long seen and heard better than us, the subtle sense of touch - touch - has remained their Achilles heel. The human hand is a true technological marvel with over 10,000 natural mechanoreceptors. Attempts to copy this engineering in metal and plastic have so far led to a dead end due to the brutally complex wiring and the need for enormous computing power. However, researchers at Queen Mary University of London have found an ingeniously simple workaround: instead of mounting thousands of tiny sensors, they have taught robots to “see” what they touch with the eyes of a cheap digital camera.

At the heart of this innovation is a soft, elastic artificial skin. British scientists have enclosed the so-called Bragg reflector between two layers of fine, high-quality silicone. When the robot touches an object, the surface bends and deforms. At this moment, the material reacts in a unique way to light, changing its optical structure. The pressure creates a specific, bright palette of colors - without any artificial paint or ink. This color model contains a complete topographic map of the object, and a simple USB camera captures the image per second and translates it into clear data about the load, shape and hardness.

The great advantage of the British discovery is that it puts an end to the eternal compromise between speed and detail. Traditional sensors (capacitive or piezoelectric) are fast, but “overlook“ details below 1 millimeter due to the physical limitations of the cables and the interference between them. Systems relying on artificial intelligence and computer vision, on the other hand, capture even the smallest crease, but literally fry the processor with complex calculations. The new technology achieves a phenomenal resolution of just 100 microns in real time, without putting any strain on the machine's computer brain.

The practical applications of this colorful artificial skin are simply immense. It could breathe new life into robotic arms in fine microelectronics factories, where even a milligram of excess pressure can break a valuable chip. The technology also promises a real renaissance in the next generation of prosthetics, providing people with extremely rich sensory feedback from their artificial limbs. Last but not least, the innovation will become an invaluable assistant in operating rooms - surgical robots will be able to literally “feel” the difference between healthy and damaged tissue during delicate interventions.