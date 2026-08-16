Today, Russian troops struck transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as locations for the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Operational and tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian fuel, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assembly plants and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as locations for the temporary deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries in 159 regions“, it the statement said.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost approximately 1,390 servicemen in the Northern Military District (NMD) zone, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Northern Group of Forces amount to up to 200 servicemen, in the Western - over 210, in the Southern - up to 250, in the Central - over 365, in the Eastern - over 330, and in the Dnieper - up to 35.