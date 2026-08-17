Fedorov: Ukraine could launch strikes on Russia with domestic ballistic missiles within six months

Ukraine could begin striking Russian territory with domestically produced ballistic missiles within three to six months, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with CBS News, Focus reports.

Until now, Kiev has relied mainly on cheap long-range drones and cruise missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. However, these weapons are slower and can be more easily intercepted once detected.

One of Ukraine's largest defense manufacturers, Fire Point, is already testing a ballistic missile that could potentially allow Ukraine to respond with similar means to long-range Russian attacks.

According to information previously cited by MWM, the Ukrainian FP-9 short-range ballistic missile is expected to begin flight tests. According to the publication, the missile is designed to carry a warhead weighing about 800 kilograms at a distance of approximately 850 kilometers.

Such a range would put targets such as Moscow, St. Petersburg and major Russian military command centers within its radius, if the missile were put into service with the specified characteristics.

Fedorov also said that Ukraine's ballistic missile development program has accelerated during his tenure as defense minister.

“We must defeat Russia in every technological cycle“, he said.