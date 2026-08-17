Woman fined for violating traffic rules because of her large breasts

The development of artificial intelligence and automatic traffic monitoring systems is not immune to curious errors. An atypical case from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk shows how optical sensors and software algorithms can draw the wrong conclusion when faced with a more specific posture and anatomical features of passengers. An automated traffic camera issued an electronic fine against a driver after it failed to "see" his passenger's seat belt.

The incident took place in the front passenger seat, where a 28-year-old mother of two was traveling with her husband. Although the woman had correctly fastened her seat belt before driving off, at the moment of passing the control frame she was hunched over her smartphone. The combination of the natural posture of the body, her ample bust and the poor angle of the shooting led to the textile strip “disappearing” from the lens, as it sank into the neckline and was covered by the body position.

When the electronic ticket arrived at the family's address, the couple attempted to dispute the penalty digitally. However, administrative procedures require a personal presence, which is why the affected passenger was forced to visit the local traffic police department to review the photographic material on site.

After a detailed review of the high-resolution footage and a live verification of the circumstances, the duty officer of the control authority admitted the technical error. The fine was completely canceled, and the case highlights the need for subsequent human supervision of the footage generated by automated traffic control cameras.