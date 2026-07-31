BMW cuts staff due to billion-dollar investment in Neue Klasse

The development of cutting-edge automotive technologies requires serious financial compromises, and the German premium manufacturer BMW is facing a clear example of this reality. The Bavarian concern is preparing a large-scale reorganization that is expected to affect nearly 8,000 jobs worldwide. The strategic step comes in the context of the ongoing crisis in the sector and the need to rearrange priorities in the corporate budget.

The main driver behind the expected reduction procedure is the colossal resources invested in the development of the Neue Klasse architecture and in particular the key electric crossover BMW iX3. The technological leap towards the next generation of mobility requires huge capital investments, some of which the company intends to offset by reducing operating costs outside the assembly lines.

According to data from the DPA agency, citing internal sources, the optimization process will extend from October 2026 to the end of 2027. The strategy avoids direct layoffs, relying instead on natural turnover and voluntary termination packages against compensation. Since more than half of the group's 154,000 employees are based in Germany, it is the local subsidiaries that will bear the brunt of the changes.

The financial parameters surrounding the restructuring still contain some question marks. Although the final economic effect has not been officially calculated, CFO Walter Mertl has already confirmed planned one-time reorganization costs of almost one billion euros. The Bavarians are betting on a decisive move: limiting administrative burdens to ensure the market success of the Neue Klasse electric range.