The conflict between Russian institutions and Telegram platform creator Pavel Durov has reached a new critical point. The Leningrad-born entrepreneur's name has been added to the public register of individuals associated with extremist or terrorist activities, maintained by state regulator Rosfinmonitoring.

The formal step by financial intelligence follows quickly after the Federal Security Service (FSB) put Durov on the international wanted list. Russian counterintelligence officials say the tech leader is facilitating destructive practices by failing to shut down channels and bots that Moscow says are used by foreign intelligence services to recruit citizens and coordinate cybercrime.

Being on the list does not constitute an automatic court sentence, but it does trigger drastic economic restrictions. According to Russian law, banking institutions are obliged to immediately freeze the accounts and assets of the person concerned. All transactions are frozen, with only minimal transfers allowed to cover basic living needs, and opening new accounts or doing business in the country becomes practically impossible.

The entrepreneur, who has lived outside Russia for years and holds international passports, categorically rejects such accusations. He and the platform team define the institutions' motives as a systematic attempt to exert pressure in order to control the flow of information and introduce mass surveillance of users.