Why a set of bolts for a Pagani exceeds the price of a new Porsche 911

In automotive jargon, the colloquial phrase “bucket of bolts“ is usually associated with depreciated vehicles about to be scrapped. When it comes to the Italian exotics workshop Pagani, however, the container of fasteners in question takes on a completely different financial dimension. The value of these taming components exceeds the amount needed to acquire a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera from the showroom.

During an exclusive tour of the brand's factory, the Carwow journalistic team reveals striking details about the production process of these four-wheeled masterpieces. A single bolt for the Pagani suspension costs the company around $80. Considering that the construction of one such car requires approximately 2,000 such elements, simple arithmetic shows that the bill swells to an impressive $160,000 - an amount, just for the bolts, that exceeds the starting price of a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera.

This colossal value is a direct result of the uncompromising engineering standards of founder Horacio Pagani. Each of the fasteners is made of high-grade titanium, and its head is precisely engraved with the brand logo, which is only 0.002 millimeters thick. The industry is still debating whether the reported $80 per unit represents the cost of the component during production, or whether it is the calculated value included in the price list for servicing and repairing the suspension.

Regardless of the specific accounting nuance, Pagani's astronomical prices reflect a maniacal pursuit of perfection, in which each element is treated like a piece of jewelry. Even the classic dipstick for checking the engine oil level is made of milled titanium with the company's signature. The steering wheel, in turn, is cut from a single block of aluminum through double machining, after which a master craftsman spends eight hours hand-polishing it to perfection.

A walk through the company's facilities confirms the fundamental difference in philosophy - in Sant'Agata Bolognese they don't just assemble fast cars, they create jewelry works of art on four wheels.