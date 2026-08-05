In six minutes across the border or how the first cross-border cable car will connect China and Russia

The construction of the main section of the world's first-of-its-kind cross-border cable car has entered its final stage. The network will provide a direct connection across the Amur River between the Chinese city of Heihe and the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk, with official full-scale operation expected before the end of this year.

The facility stretches for 970 meters, covering the 750-meter distance between the two banks at the narrowest point of the river. The project is designed for an impressive capacity of 2.6 million passengers per year in one direction, which will significantly facilitate trade and tourism exchange between the two countries.

The route will be served by two modern cabins, each capable of carrying up to 110 people at a time. At a maximum speed of 12 m/s, the average duration of one border crossing will take between 6 and 8 minutes.

At the moment, the installation of the main support pylons is completely completed, and the steel supporting cables have already been tensioned. With the launch of the facility, the region will complete a unique three-component transport infrastructure, combining a land bridge, ferry transport and an aerial cableway.