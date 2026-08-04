The hidden weapon of EREV technology and why maintenance is the trump card against plug-in hybrids

Extended range electric vehicle (EREV) technology is gradually making its way beyond the Chinese market, where it already enjoys solid popularity. Although at first glance it seems like a direct analogue of the well-known plug-in hybrids (PHEV), this drive system hides a fundamental difference that remains unnoticed by most buyers - drastically lower service maintenance requirements.

In classic PHEV models, the gasoline engine and the electric motor share the drive of the wheels depending on the load and the charge in the battery. In the EREV concept, however, the internal combustion engine functions solely as an electric energy generator, while traction to the road is provided entirely by the electric motor. This allows the conventional unit to operate under constant load in its ideal efficiency mode, devoid of sudden temperature fluctuations, vibrations and mechanical stress.

The practical confirmation of this engineering advantage came with the disclosure of the service program for the new Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 SUV. Official data shows that after the initial service of 10,000 km (or after one year), the subsequent engine oil change is carried out at an interval of three years or 30,000 kilometers of real mileage of the gasoline engine itself. This approach, applied by brands such as Li Auto and developed jointly with Shell to create specialized low-viscosity lubricants, protects against oxidation and moisture even during prolonged downtime of the gasoline unit.

The weak point of EREV technology continues to be the higher mass of the car and, accordingly, its higher price. Due to the presence of significantly larger batteries (which in some cases reach a capacity of up to 76 kWh and an autonomy of between 200 and 400 km on electricity), the investment is more serious than that of a standard PHEV. However, noticeably fewer visits to the service center narrow the difference in operating costs compared to purely electric vehicles (BEV). In the European market, pioneers such as Leapmotor are already paving the way with the C10 and B10 REEV models, and the expected influx of new Asian offerings is gradually paving the way for the wider acceptance of extended-range drives.