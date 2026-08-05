A dangerous habit or why you should not rely solely on the Parking mode of the automatic transmission

Many drivers of cars with automatic transmissions develop the habit of relying entirely on the P position, ignoring the mechanical or electronic parking brake. However, this approach poses serious risks to both the safety of the car and its technical condition.

The P mode in the automatic transmission relies on a small locking mechanism that is not designed to take the entire weight of the vehicle on steep terrain. Its capabilities are mainly sufficient for holding on flat surfaces or barely noticeable slopes, while a working handbrake is sized to keep the car stationary even at serious angles of climb.

Prolonged non-use of the handbrake has its negatives — mechanisms and cables become blocked by the lack of movement, leading to jamming and costly repairs the moment they need to be activated. On the other hand, excessive retention of the pads to the discs during prolonged standstill can also cause components to stick, so proper maintenance and regular sensible use are key.