iPhone Foldable Display Repair Will Cost Owners at Least $1,155

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable smartphone, tentatively dubbed the iPhone Ultra, at an event on September 9. The flexible display and hinge innovation alone will push the device's price above $2,000, but experts are already warning that repairing the iPhone Ultra's internal flexible display will cost owners $1,155.

At least that's the estimate from a representative of electronics repair service iCorrect.co.uk, as reported by Forbes. That's a significant amount, even compared to competing devices from Samsung. For comparison, replacing the flexible display of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will cost $ 803 in the UK, while the same procedure for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be only slightly cheaper - $ 770.

According to the founder of iCorrect.co.uk, replacing the internal flexible display of the foldable iPhone will be the most expensive repair procedure in the history of Apple devices. The logic of the pricing is simple: since the display for the foldable iPhone is supplied by Samsung Display, it will cost Apple customers more than owners of their own foldable smartphones. In addition, the hinge mechanism of the iPhone Ultra was manufactured using a 3D printer specifically for this model and will therefore be expensive. The novelty of the model implies a lack of repair experience on the part of the repair team, so the cost of the work itself will be higher than usual. The most likely and expensive repair will be replacing the Touch ID button, which is located on the side of the case and is subject to frequent mechanical stress.

Relying on Apple Care, a proprietary system that offers a fixed fee for device repairs, will also be difficult in the case of the iPhone Ultra, according to a service representative. The price will likely quadruple to $ 135, and Apple will abandon the fixed "insurance premium" for unlimited repairs. However, the more expensive Apple Care + program may be worth it. In addition, Apple's smartphone leasing, which is available in some markets, will be attractive to customers in the case of the new iPhone 18 family, with monthly payments starting at $ 17.99.