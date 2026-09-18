New method reads the weather on distant worlds and facilitates the search for alien life

A team of researchers from Trinity College Dublin has made a major breakthrough in the study of distant space bodies, managing to decipher the weather conditions of a substellar object. Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists have developed a new approach to tracking atmospheric changes by registering the minute fluctuations in the brightness of so-called brown dwarfs. The vector of the study is the object SIMP 0136, located about 20 light-years from Earth, whose size and temperature place it on the border between giant gas planets and real stars.

Brown dwarfs do not have enough mass to start the thermonuclear fusion of hydrogen, which is why they never become full-fledged stars. However, their atmospheres are extremely dynamic and are marked by massive, rapidly changing cloud systems. Due to the intense heat emission, these bodies serve as excellent natural laboratories. The powerful instruments of the James Webb Telescope were able to record the light signal from SIMP 0136 during its rotation, providing astronomers with valuable information about the state of its air masses.

To process the complex spectral data, the team applied the Principal Component Analysis (PCA) method. This statistical mechanism allows a huge volume of observations to be mathematically decomposed into a few basic variables, eliminating unnecessary instrumental and statistical noise. The analysis showed that variations in the brightness of SIMP 0136 are determined by two main factors - temperature fluctuations and changes in the vertical structure of the cloud layer.

Based on these data, scientists have identified three constantly alternating meteorological states that are replaced cyclically by the rotation of the brown dwarf. Hotter areas with thinner cloud cover periodically give way to cooler areas with dense, vertically developed clouds. An extremely important conclusion from the study is that this structure retains its organization over dozens of rotations of the object, despite local changes in atmospheric fronts.

The application of the PCA method opens up entirely new horizons for astrophysics. Considering that most exoplanets cannot be observed directly, rapid analysis of the principal components can serve as a primary step in processing data from supertelescopes. It allows for immediate identification of the leading physical processes before moving on to complex and resource-intensive computer simulations of atmospheric circulation and chemical composition.

The authors of the study intend to adapt the new methodology to analyze a wider range of brown dwarfs and massive exoplanets. The ultimate goal of the scientific community is to use this algorithm to optimize the process of selecting potentially habitable worlds, significantly reducing the time and resources needed to discover extraterrestrial life.