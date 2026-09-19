A1 is already working on the networks of the future – looking towards 6G

A1 is participating in the WAVEO project, the aim of which is to ensure that the mobile connection is not interrupted when crossing the border between Bulgaria and Romania. The technology must ensure a smooth transition of the device from the operator's network in one country to the partner network in the other, without interruption of the connection. The Multimodal-5G project has a larger task. It is aimed at ensuring reliable mobile connectivity along the transport corridor Crete-Piraeus-Athens-Simitli. A1 and the Greek operator COSMOTE have also implemented a demonstration of 5G SA roaming within the framework of the 5G SEAGUL project. 5G SA is a standalone 5G architecture that uses its own 5G core and does not rely on the 4G infrastructure. The demonstration shows the possibility of preserving 5G connection and when the subscriber switches from the network of one operator to that of a partner in another country. In parallel with the development of 5G, A1 is already studying the next generation of mobile communications - 6G. Georgi Kodzhaivanov, Director of “Converged Network and Services“ at A1, spoke about the development of the 5G network, the growth of mobile traffic and the projects the company is working on. At this stage, it is not about building a new network, but about exploring the capabilities of the technology, its future applications and the requirements that it will place on the infrastructure. Among them is the construction of a private mobile network for “Vasil Levski“ airport - Sofia. This became clear at the traditional media event A1 Tech Trip 2026.



Georgi Kodzhaivanov



The future of A1 is already here

On the one hand, A1 is expanding access to high-speed internet in regions where digital connectivity is still a challenge. On the other hand, the company is already working on technologies that will determine the development of mobile networks in the coming years. Over 181,000 residents of 64 municipalities in the North-West and North-Central regions already have access to high-speed internet. The connectivity is provided within the framework of an A1 project under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and the project is worth 69 million euros. Thus, the company's technological map covers both the present and the next stage of development - from the construction of infrastructure that provides fast internet to people in different regions of the country, to the development and testing of 5G solutions and the study of 6G capabilities. Valentina Ivanova, Senior Manager “Planning and Development of the Optical Network“ at A1, spoke about the development of the optical network and the expansion of digital connectivity.



A1's new solutions for the smart home A smart camera or smart doorbell, the expanding possibilities for personalizing services through the Select platform and special offers for school-age children and teenagers and their parents were presented by Liliya Spasova, Senior Manager “Products and Services for Private Clients and Roaming“ at A1.Among the new services that the company is preparing is the inclusion of YouTube Premium in the Select portfolio, which is expected to happen within the next 30 to 40 days. YouTube Premium will be available at a promotional price, lower than the standard one. The service offers watching videos without ads, background playback and offline download, as well as access to YouTube Music. A1 is also expanding the content in Select aimed at children and families. The portfolio already includes the platform “Ucha.se“, and before Christmas the company plans to add an international platform for films and series for children and families. Its name has not yet been announced.



Liliya Spasova

Artificial intelligence and telephone fraud

Artificial intelligence and telephone fraud through spoofing were also among the topics of A1 Tech Trip 2026. Hristina Burdasheva, Senior Director “Legal and Regulatory Policy“ at A1, presented the legal and regulatory issues related to the use of AI, as well as the mechanisms of spoofing attacks. She also provided practical guidance on how users can recognize potential fraud and protect themselves from them.



Hristina Burdasheva

Another main focus was cyber resilience. Maria Munzova, Manager of “ICT and Fixed Services for Corporate Clients“ at A1, presented the cybersecurity solutions that the company offers to businesses. Andrea Sotirov, Manager of “Cybersecurity and Network Architectures“ at A1, showed examples of real cyber incidents in Bulgaria and measures to counter such attacks.



Alexander Krastev

Apple's new series of devices was also presented during the event. A1 launched sales of iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5. Alexander Krastev, Senior Manager “Product Portfolio and Accessories Management“ at A1, presented the development of the mobile devices and accessories market in Bulgaria. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature a new generation Pro camera system, improved performance and longer battery life. Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 feature the new Health Sensing System and Readiness Score, and Ultra 4 offers up to 50 hours of operation under normal use. AirPods 5 come with active noise cancellation in an open design and improved sound quality.



The new devices are available both in cash and on lease with Unlimited plans. iPhone Duo is expected to be added to A1's portfolio in October.