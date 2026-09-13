In the new Xiaomi crossover you can stand up to your full height

The Chinese corporation Xiaomi once again provokes the automotive world by going beyond the familiar framework of the industry and presenting an unconventional vision of travel and leisure. The new SkyNomad N90 Max Explorer Edition arrives with a special feature that has not been implemented in a similar way in the high-traffic vehicle segment before. Thanks to its intelligently designed folding roof, the model offers a two-story structure of the cabin, allowing passengers to stand up to their full height inside the car.

Unlike mass solutions that rely on additionally installed external tents, the company's designers have integrated the lifting mechanism at the initial stage of the development of the cabin. This has allowed for the preservation of a relatively low profile, with the folded system adding only 100 millimeters to the overall height of the body. When fully extended, however, the distance from the floor to the top reaches an impressive 2.29 meters, transforming the interior into a mobile living space.

The second echelon of the cabin provides a usable area of 1.7 square meters and is sized to withstand a load of up to 200 kilograms, turning it into a practical resting area. Although the concept attracts attention with its unique comfort during camping, it has already sparked lively discussions among experts and potential buyers. The main skeptical observations are related to the long-term resistance of textile elements to moisture, the complexity of maintenance in bad weather conditions and the potentially high cost of replacing the folding module over time.