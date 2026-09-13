Jared Kushner: Only one issue is stopping peace in Ukraine

The peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is almost completely prepared, but its finalization is being delayed due to key territorial disputes. This was announced by the special envoy and son-in-law of the US President, Jared Kushner, during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES 2026). According to him, the diplomatic shuttles are making serious progress, with both warring parties expressing a real desire to find a way out of the long-standing conflict.

The territorial compromise – apple of discord

“If Ukraine had agreed to hand over the territories that Putin demands, we would already have a ready and signed agreement“, Kushner told the international forum. He explained that the texts on the remaining details are currently being worked out, but Kiev categorically refuses to give in to Moscow's demands to change the borders. According to the American diplomat, the territorial issue is emerging as the most complex and sensitive element in the current consultations.

Despite the serious differences on the front line, Kushner stressed that the US administration sees clear signals that both Moscow and Kiev want to find a working ceasefire mechanism.

New ideas in a trilateral format

Kushner assessed his recent visits to Russia and Ukraine, held together with US envoy Steve Witkoff, as “particularly successful“. Diplomatic meetings in the Kremlin and Kiev have helped Washington gain a much clearer picture of the positions of the two countries in the long term.

As a result of these talks, completely new ideas have emerged, which the US plans to put on the table within the framework of upcoming trilateral consultations (US-Ukraine-Russia). The American side hopes that the next concrete steps towards a peaceful settlement will be officially announced within a few weeks.