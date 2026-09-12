Closing the skies over Russia will force Putin to start negotiations

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently addressed international partners and airlines using Russian airspace. The Ukrainian leader warned them that Russian skies will soon be effectively closed. According to The Independent, Zelensky's statement could influence the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the future of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In addition, analysts believe that closing the skies over Russia could push Putin to negotiate.

"The drones in Russian skies will be so numerous that it requires attention. Although the Russian authorities are not reporting this adequately, the Russian sky will be de facto closed: the war waged by Russia is closing its sky," the Ukrainian president said.

Putin responded by saying that such comments were tantamount to a "declaration of state terrorism".

The publication notes that many international airlines continue to operate flights to Russian airports, especially to large cities. Although Zelensky stressed that civilian aircraft would not be targeted, experts believe his statements could cause concern among commercial airlines that continue to operate in Russia.

Among the airlines that have maintained profitable routes connecting Russia with Asia, the Middle East and Latin America throughout the conflict are Emirates, Air China, Turkish Airlines, Flydubai, Qatar and Etihad Airways.

Why is Zelensky making this threat?

Katya Glod, deputy head of the foreign policy department at the Center for New Eurasian Strategies (NEST), told reporters that there are two main reasons why Zelensky is making this threat.

"Of course, Zelensky is exaggerating to some extent - this closure is in no way similar to how Ukrainian airspace was closed... As Ukrainian drone strikes intensify, Zelensky is likely "saw this as a good PR moment - a signal to everyone who uses Russian airspace that they will suffer if they continue to do so," she explained.

Glod added that there may be a more strategic element behind the Ukrainian president's logic. She is certain that Ukraine is seeking to strike at the Russian economy and military machine.

"If reaching Moscow by plane becomes difficult, this will have significant financial consequences," the expert emphasizes.

How could this threat affect the further course of the war?

Glod said that so far Putin has managed to protect Russians from the consequences of the war he has unleashed. However, in recent months, the Ukrainian strikes have really made Russians feel the consequences of the war firsthand.

The expert noted that Putin is stubborn and does not really listen to the government's advice, but according to her, the Russian leader is fully aware of the mindset of his entourage.

"If this harms their interests, the oligarchs in Putin's entourage could eventually push him to start negotiations to end the war," Glod hopes.

The expert also noted that the intensification of drone strikes on Russian territory could also affect Europe. As Ukraine increases its defense capabilities, Moscow increases its threats against Europe.

"While NATO does welcome Zelensky's ability to inflict damage on Russia, this damage is also a source of concern," the expert stressed.

Zelensky's statement on the blockade of Russian airspace

We recall that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously addressed international partners and airlines flying to Russian cities. He stated that Russian skies are becoming completely dangerous.

As the head of state noted, Ukraine does not pose a threat to civil aviation as such - not even to a single civilian aircraft. However, he assured that drones will be so numerous in Russian skies that they must be taken into account.