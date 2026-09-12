Russia increases the number of nuclear warheads ready for launch to a 9-year high

Russia has increased the number of its deployed nuclear warheads for the fourth consecutive year, bringing their number to the highest level since 2017. This is stated in the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), entitled “World Nuclear Powers“, quoted by the Ukrainian publication nv.ua.

The report notes that as of January 2026, Russia's nuclear arsenal is estimated at 5,420 warheads. Of these, 2,604 are in storage, another 1,020 are considered retired, and 1,796 are deployed on carriers and ready for use.

The report highlights that the number of deployed Russian warheads has increased for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, they were 1,588, in 2023 - 1,674, in 2024 - 1,710, and in 2025 - 1,796. 1718. Compared to 2020, their number has increased by approximately 14%.

The United States, which has one of the largest nuclear arsenals in the world, has not increased the number of deployed warheads during this period, remaining at approximately 1770. The United Kingdom and France have 120 and 280 warheads, respectively.

Meanwhile, China has increased the number of its deployed warheads from 24 to 34, with a total arsenal of approximately 620. India has begun deploying nuclear weapons on its nuclear submarines: in 2025, 12 warheads were deployed, and the country's total arsenal is estimated at 190.

SIPRI estimates that the Russian ground forces have the potential to deploy up to 1092 nuclear warheads. 892 of these are deployed on intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Russian Navy also has 13 strategic submarines capable of carrying a total of 928 warheads. With two submarines under repair, 704 warheads are effectively available for deployment.

Another 586 warheads are deployed by Russian strategic aviation. SIPRI notes that following strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian air bases in 2025, Russia was forced to relocate a significant number of its Tu-160/M and Tu-95MS strategic bombers to remote airfields, including Belaya, Diaghilev, and Olenya.

The institute's experts note that while the total number of nuclear weapons worldwide is decreasing due to the gradual dismantling of decommissioned warheads, the number of operationally deployed nuclear warheads is increasing annually. SIPRI estimates that this trend may continue and even intensify in the coming years.