Germany is at the epicenter of an unprecedented systemic crisis that combines deep political polarization and serious economic turmoil.

According to information from the German newspaper Bild, authorities in a number of federal states have begun administratively confiscating legally owned weapons from members of the “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD). The measure was taken after local structures of the right-wing party were officially classified as right-wing extremist in some regions, and courts confirmed the state's right to revoke hunting and sporting weapon permits from party members for national security reasons.

Tensions escalated after the historic vote in Saxony-Anhalt, where the AfD achieved a record result of 43.8% of the vote. The Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Söder, quoted by publications such as Welt (welt.de), openly declared that the country is in a state of deep systemic crisis. According to him, the results of the vote are a clear vote of no confidence in the current coalition in Berlin and require a radical change in the governing course in order to protect the stability of the federal republic.

In parallel with the political turmoil, the German economy suffered another heavy blow with a sharp jump in fuel prices at gas stations. According to Bild, the main reason for this economic shock is the escalating conflict in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and instability in the Red Sea. Due to threats to shipping, international tankers are forced to bypass Africa, which drastically increases the cost of logistics and crude oil, reflecting directly on the end consumer in Germany.