Samsung has officially expanded its portfolio with the long-awaited premiere of the flagship Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ tablet series, and we had the opportunity to get to know them closely.

The top model in the range, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, impresses with a truly huge 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2960x1848 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of an impressive 1600 nits. Just as the huge diagonal suggests, working with one hand is difficult, even with larger hands. The device achieves a record thickness of only 5.1 millimeters and a weight of 692 grams for the Wi-Fi and 695 grams for the 5G version. Autonomy is provided by a large battery with a capacity of 11,600 mAh, lasting up to 23 hours of video playback.

The more compact, but similar in technical characteristics, Galaxy Tab S12+ relies on a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same refresh rate and brightness, thin bezels, a thickness of 5.3 millimeters and a weight of about 553 grams for Wi-Fi and 555 grams for the 5G modification. Power here is provided by a 10,600 mAh battery, providing up to 21 hours of battery life, with both models supporting 45-watt super-fast charging in about 95 minutes to full capacity.

Both devices share a 3-nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which provides up to 61% faster NPU processing, 19% increased CPU performance, and 17% higher graphics power compared to their predecessors. The multimedia experience is taken to a new level with a 4-channel surround sound system, and high durability is guaranteed by an IP68 dust and water resistance certificate.

The price list for the European market reflects the premium positioning of the new devices in the colors Silver and Gray.

For the top Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G, prices start at 1,689 euros for the version with 256GB of memory and 12GB of RAM, go through 1,889 euros for the modification with 512GB and 12GB of RAM, and reach 2,289 euros for the top performance with 1TB of built-in space and 16GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Wi-Fi variants start at 1,539 euros for 256GB/12GB, continuing with 1,739 euros for 512GB/12GB and reaching 2,139 euros for the most powerful configuration with 1TB of memory and 16GB of RAM.

For the more compact Galaxy Tab S12+ 5G, prices are set at 1,449 euros for the version with 256GB and 12GB of RAM, while the variant with 512GB and 12GB of RAM is available for 1,649 euros. The Galaxy Tab S12+ Wi-Fi models are available at a price of 1,299 euros for 256GB/12GB RAM and 1,499 euros for the modification with 512GB of built-in space and 12GB of RAM.