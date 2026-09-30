Botev Plovdiv boss Iliyan Filipov killed

The owner of the transport and construction company PIMK and a leading figure in “Botev“ (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov was fatally shot in the city, Sportal reported, citing Nova TV and a source in the Ministry of Interior.

According to the information, the businessman was shot in the head. The exact location, mechanism of the attack and the reasons for it have not yet been officially announced.

The area around the shooting scene has been cordoned off by forensic experts, and traffic on the surrounding streets has been stopped. Procedural and investigative actions are being carried out on site and evidence is being collected.

There are no reports of detainees

At the moment, there is no official announcement about a detained suspect or a person wanted. No leading versions of the attack have been announced.

The Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office are expected to provide information on the progress of the investigation, including the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting and the possible perpetrators.

Filipov is associated with „Botev“ and the „Hristo Botev“ stadium

Iliyan Filipov is the founder and owner of PIMK, a company operating in the transport and construction sectors. In Plovdiv, he is also known for his role in the management and maintenance of “Botev“.

PIMK was the main contractor in the construction of the “Hristo Botev“ stadium, known as “Koleja“. The details of the attack and the status of the investigation are expected to be clarified by the competent authorities.