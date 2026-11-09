vivo introduces a competitor to DJI Osmo Pocket

vivo may name its first compact camera with stabilization vivo Pocket. The Chinese company has filed an application for this trademark, with the description covering a wide range of video recording products.

The application includes “video cameras and gimbals”, as well as cameras capable of tracking moving objects. It also lists waterproof cases, remote shutters, selfie sticks, monopods, lenses, chargers and thermal imaging cameras.

The document was filed on September 22 by vivo Mobile Communication. The registration itself does not definitively confirm the name of the future product, nor does it mean that the company will launch all the devices listed in it on the market.

The proposed vivo Pocket name is a logical choice for a product that will compete with the DJI Osmo Pocket. The name directly evokes the camera’s compact format and its purpose of filming on the move, without the need for a separate large stabilizer.

Insta360 has also already established a position in this segment with its Luna series. vivo would thus enter a market in which manufacturers are focusing on small cameras with mechanical stabilization, automatic object tracking and features for creating video content.

Previous reports indicate that vivo plans to unveil its gimbal camera in 2027. This would put the product on the market after Oppo is expected to enter the same category. Oppo is also developing its own device aimed at competing with the DJI Osmo Pocket and other compact cameras for vloggers.

The vivo Pocket application is the first more concrete sign of the product’s possible name. It confirms vivo’s interest in dedicated video recording hardware, but the final name, design and technical specifications will only become clear at the official launch.